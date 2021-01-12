Hairball concert tickets for February 2022 concert on sale now

With special guest The Pork Tornadoes, the 80s cover band will perform at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Feb. 5.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Dec. 1, 2021.

For the 12th time in 20 years, Hairball is coming back to the Iowa State Fairgrounds for a bombastic performance.

The 80s cover band will play classics from artists like Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue and more at their Feb. 5 concert. Doors to the Jacobson Exhibition Center open at 6:30 p.m. that day and the concert will start at 7:30.

The band's special guest will be The Pork Tornadoes.

Tickets are on sale now and can be found here. Prices start at $26 per ticket.