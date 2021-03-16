Avett Brothers, Black Pumas join lineup for 2021 Hinterland Music Festival

The festival is selling a limited number of tickets this year because of the pandemic, and face masks will be required.

After getting canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hinterland Music Festival announced Tuesday it will be hosting the 2021 festival from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8 in St. Charles.

Many of the same artists scheduled for 2020 will appear on stage this year, including Leon Bridges, Tanya Tucker and Old Crow Medicine Show.

New acts include Black Pumas, Elle King, The Avett Brothers, and Caamp.

Organizers have reduced the number of tickets and camping passes this year to make it a safe environment for everywhere.

A limited number of tickets will go on sale Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at hinterlandiowa.com/tickets. There will also be a live-streaming option available, which will go on sale at a later time.

"Based on current recommendations from health officials, everyone (attendees, staff, vendors) inside the music festival grounds is required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth when not eating or drinking," the festival said on its website.

All tickets previously purchased are still valid.

The lineup is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 6

The Avett Brothers

Old Crow Medicine Show

Caamp

Yola

Shura

Hex Girls

Saturday, Aug. 7

Tyler Childers

Black Pumas

Tanya Tucker

The Marcus King Band

Shooter Jennings

Paul Cauthen

The Dip

Kelsey Waldon

Lillie Mae

Sunday, Aug. 8

Leon Bridges

Khruangbin

Mt. Joy

Elle King

Orville Peck

Hamilton Leithauser

Charley Crockett

Bendigo Fletcher

Vincent Neil Emerson

General admission is $145 for a three-day pass.

Kids 12 and under will be admitted free to the festival with a paying adult.