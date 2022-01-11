x
Music

Hinterland announces 2023 festival lineup

The festival will take place Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

ST CHARLES, Iowa — Indie music stars Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers will headline the 2023 Hinterland Music Festival in August, the festival announced on social media Tuesday. 

Hinterland is a three-day music festival in Saint Charles, Iowa. This year, the event will take place Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Other big names who will perform at the Avenue of Saints Amphitheater include The Regrettes, Orville Peck, Noah Kahan, Wallows and Faye Webster. 

"It's going to be a beautiful time at [Hinterland] this summer!" Bon Iver tweeted.

Zach Bryan tweeted, "I’ll be honest, don’t know how the hell I made it this high on a festival bill with these acts but this is the only time I have ever geeked out."

Festival passes go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information on presale and ticketing, visit hinterlandiowa.com.

2023 Hinterland Music Festival Lineup

Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5

  • Zach Bryan
  • Orville Peck
  • Angel Olsen
  • Noah Kahan
  • The Teskey Brothers
  • Joy Oladokun
  • Wilderado
  • Patrick Droney
  • Riley Downing
  • Pony Bradshaw
  • Koo Koo Kanga Roo (Hinterkids Stage)

Sunday, Aug. 6

  • Maggie Rogers
  • Wallows
  • Faye Webster
  • Del Water Gap
  • Tomberlin
  • spill tab
  • Yot Club

