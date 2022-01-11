Hinterland announces 2023 festival lineup

The festival will take place Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Hinterland is a three-day music festival in Saint Charles, Iowa. This year, the event will take place Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Other big names who will perform at the Avenue of Saints Amphitheater include The Regrettes, Orville Peck, Noah Kahan, Wallows and Faye Webster.

"It's going to be a beautiful time at [Hinterland] this summer!" Bon Iver tweeted.

Zach Bryan tweeted, "I’ll be honest, don’t know how the hell I made it this high on a festival bill with these acts but this is the only time I have ever geeked out."

Festival passes go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information on presale and ticketing, visit hinterlandiowa.com.

Friday, Aug. 4

Bon Iver

Sylvan Esso

Houndmouth

The Regrettes

Skegss

Saturday, Aug. 5

Zach Bryan

Orville Peck

Angel Olsen

Noah Kahan

The Teskey Brothers

Joy Oladokun

Wilderado

Patrick Droney

Riley Downing

Pony Bradshaw

Koo Koo Kanga Roo (Hinterkids Stage)

Sunday, Aug. 6

Maggie Rogers

Wallows

Faye Webster

Del Water Gap

Tomberlin

spill tab

Yot Club

HELLO from 2023. Head over to hinterlandiowa.com for all that good presale info. Posted by Hinterland Music Festival on Tuesday, November 1, 2022