Hinterland announces 2023 festival lineup

ST CHARLES, Iowa — Indie music stars Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers will headline the 2023 Hinterland Music Festival in August, the festival announced on social media Tuesday.
Hinterland is a three-day music festival in Saint Charles, Iowa. This year, the event will take place Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6
Other big names who will perform at the Avenue of Saints Amphitheater include The Regrettes, Orville Peck, Noah Kahan, Wallows and Faye Webster.
"It's going to be a beautiful time at [Hinterland] this summer!" Bon Iver tweeted.
Zach Bryan tweeted, "I’ll be honest, don’t know how the hell I made it this high on a festival bill with these acts but this is the only time I have ever geeked out."
Festival passes go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information on presale and ticketing, visit hinterlandiowa.com.
Friday, Aug. 4
- Bon Iver
- Sylvan Esso
- Houndmouth
- The Regrettes
- Skegss
Saturday, Aug. 5
- Zach Bryan
- Orville Peck
- Angel Olsen
- Noah Kahan
- The Teskey Brothers
- Joy Oladokun
- Wilderado
- Patrick Droney
- Riley Downing
- Pony Bradshaw
- Koo Koo Kanga Roo (Hinterkids Stage)
Sunday, Aug. 6
- Maggie Rogers
- Wallows
- Faye Webster
- Del Water Gap
- Tomberlin
- spill tab
- Yot Club
