Hinterland Music Festival bringing positive impacts to local businesses

Thousands make their way to St. Charles for the weekend, and business owners told Local 5 the best part is meeting so many new people.

ST CHARLES, Iowa — With thousands of people making their way to St. Charles for the Hinterland Music Festival, local businesses are prepared.

Just south of Des Moines off of I-35, the popular music festival makes small-town St. Charles a large attraction for the weekend.

"It really means a lot to the businesses up here because we are a smaller town, but we are a really big town in our hearts, like, we have a lot of love and a lot of artistry to give," said Rikki Brockett, owner of Wild River Studios in St. Charles.

Business owners told Local 5 the best part of the weekend is the positivity the festival goers bring to the community.

"You know, it's just been incredible for the local community to embrace these visitors coming from some very near and some very far. And what a very kind, generous group of people that come and spend this weekend at Hinterland," Tori Willis said, owner of The Farmstand in St. Charles.

While the positivity is an amazing aspect, it also brings lots of people into the businesses.

"More than that just being able to bring our product to a bigger, you know, event like this, just have a little fun, bring out our beignets and our coffees and get them out to people that might not have the chance in our small community, so it's nice to be able to touch, you know, like 20,000 people all at one time," Assistant Manager of Beans and Beignets Lynne Hagan said.

People come from far and wide for this festival, but it is a weekend both the visitors and community wait for all year around.

"It's been wonderful for, I think, both sides to come together for people to come in to see that St. Charles is growing and thriving and this main street is really a cool place to be," Willis said.