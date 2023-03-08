Hinterland organizer shares safety plans ahead of star-studded festival

The festival is prepared for any possible safety concerns, with an emergency update texting service already in place. Just text "Hinterland" to 672-83 for updates.

ST CHARLES, Iowa — One of the Iowa's largest music festivals is returning to St. Charles this weekend.

"This will be our eighth year," Hinterland organizer Sam Summers told Local 5.

The festival will host more than 30 performers and is expected to draw tens of thousands of people for three days of rock, country and folk music from some big names — including headliners Bon Iver, Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers.

With an event this large coming to a small city, event organizers and local agencies have been preparing all year long.



"We've been planning this out for months, we usually start talking about this after the last event," Summers said.





But with the potential of stormy weather forecasted for central Iowa, Madison County Emergency Management is encouraging festivalgoers to sign up for its alert system.



"We already are working with the weather service. Weather service will be on site … which is great for us, supporting us in this," said Diogenes Ayala, Madison County EMA director.

The festival is prepared, with an emergency update texting service already in place.



"People that want to use it, all you do is dial 672-83, send 'Hinterland' in the message, and that will actually get you Hinterland alerts," Ayala said. "Which is really, really important for the amount of people that are gonna be down there, for us to get a quick message out for safety."



The festival will also employ security to keep people safe, and organizers recognize the local community's hospitality and cooperation with such a large event.



"Everybody is really here to help. We work closely with them as well as the other agencies around Iowa to make sure that it flows smoothly into the festival," Summers said.