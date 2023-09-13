Iowa Asian Alliance hosting new wave and Euro-disco concert

The concert is a first-of-its-kind fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit.

ALTOONA, Iowa — The Iowa Asian Alliance (IAA) is gearing up for a first-of-its-kind fundraising concert.

IAA hosts AAPI-focused events throughout the year, including the annual CelebrAsian Festival downtown.

On Oct. 1, the group will host a concert at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, bringing several new wave and Euro-disco musicians to Iowa, including popular artists Gina T and Joy.

Executive Director Nu Huynh said this is a genre of music hugely popular with Asian Americans.

"When you think about this music back in the 80s and through the 90s, it was something that united the southeast Asian and the refugee community at the time," Huynh said. "We found comfort in it and it was something that we looked forward to as an escape."

The news of the concert is already making waves outside of Iowa, Huynh said.

"When we posted the concert, we had people from Minnesota, Nebraska, Chicago asking 'Altoona? Where's this concert, you guys?' And so I really had to put it out there 'Hey! It's Iowa Asian Alliance and we're hosting it here in Des Moines'," Huynh said. "So it's really exciting that people are starting to see us here."

Tickets are still available for the dance party and concert.

General admission is $75. VIP is $115. All proceeds go to Iowa Asian Alliance and their initiatives throughout the year.