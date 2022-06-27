Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association, Des Moines Music Coalition team up for Iowa Rock Music Camp

The camp will take place in and around the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Museum July 26-28.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — Next month, the Des Moines Music Coalition and Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association will host its first Iowa Rock Music Camp in and around the Iowa Rock 'N Roll Museum in Arnolds Park.

The camp will consist of contemporary music education modules taught by local musicians, including lessons about recording techniques, beat creation, lyric writing, music theory and more.

“We are so excited to be able to bring this level of rock music instruction into the Lakes Area. Jordan Mayland, Des Moines Music Coalition program manager and a member of our Board of Directors, is leading a team of seasoned instructors,” said Clay Morris, executive director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll museum, in a press release.

According to Norris, the DMMC curriculum meets both the Iowa Department of Education’s fine arts standards and the National Coalition for Core Arts standards.

“The DMMC under Jordan’s leadership regularly conducts music education targeted towards these age groups," Norris said. "We are so thankful to have their knowledge and experience here to help lead our first camp."

The camp registration fee is $35 and includes food, drinks and a t-shirt. Classes will take place on July 26, 27 and 28.

To register, visit iowarocknroll.com.

