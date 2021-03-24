Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch round out 2021 Grandstand lineup at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Jan. 8
The Iowa State Fair announced Wednesday country music stars Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch will be performing on the Grandstand, rounding out this year's lineup.
Swindell and Lynch will be performing Monday, August 16. and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Here's the full lineup for this year's Grandstand:
- Thursday, Aug. 12: Casting Crowns with special guest Jordan Feliz
- Friday, Aug. 13: Blake Shelton with special guest Matt Stell
- Saturday, Aug. 14: Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore
- Sunday, Aug. 15: Boyz II Men with special guest Bell Biv Devoe
- Monday, Aug. 16: Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch
- Tuesday, Aug. 17: The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson
- Wednesday, Aug. 18: Styx with special guest Tesla
- Thursday, Aug. 19: Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane
- Friday, Aug. 20: Five Finger Death Punch with special guest All That Remains
- Saturday, Aug. 21: Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson
- Sunday, Aug. 22: The Doobie Brothers' 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee