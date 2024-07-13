George Strait to headline country music concert at Jack Trice Stadium

Ticket presale begins at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

AMES, Iowa — George Strait, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town are headed to Ames for a 2024 concert at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State Athletics announced the May 25, 2024 tour stop on Tuesday, noting it will be the first time since 1999 the stadium has hosted a concert.

Ticket presale begins at 12 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Additional stadium stops on this tour include:

Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Ind. (May 4, 2024)

EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. (May 11, 2024)

Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (May 25, 2024)

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (June 8, 2024)

Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (June 29, 2024)

Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. (July 13, 2024)

Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. (July 20, 2024)

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. (Dec. 7, 2024)

"I've always said we have the best fans in the world, and to see so many of them show up for these shows just makes us want to keep bringing them more," Strait said in a news release.

A county music legend, Strait has recorded a record 27 No. 1 country music albums. Some of his most well-known songs are "Check Yes Or No," "Amarillo By Morning" and "Troubador."