x
Music

Kane Brown bringing 'In the Air' Tour to Des Moines this spring

Brown will be joined by special guests Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Kane Brown performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another country music star is coming to central Iowa.

Kane Brown will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on April 18, 2024 as part of his "In the Air" Tour.

Brown's announcement comes as several other country favorites, including George Strait and Zach Bryan, are set to perform in 2024.

The "Used to Love You Sober" and "What Ifs" singer rose to stardom after posting videos of him singing online and eventually releasing his first album in 2016. Just one year later, Brown became the first singer to simultaneously lead five Billboard country charts. 

Since then, Brown has been a country music powerhouse. In 2023 alone, he co-hosted the CMT Music Awards and took home one of the night's top honors, Video of the Year, for "Thank God."

Brown will be joined in Des Moines by Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee. It will mark Hubbard and Parmalee's second visit to the state in just a year: they recently performed at the Iowa State Fair

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. To register for early access to tickets, click here

WATCH: "Thank God" by Kane and Katelyn Brown (Official Music Video) 

