Coming to Wells Fargo Arena | Korn with special guests Chevelle, Code Orange

The nu metal band is scheduled to perform on March 28 next year starting at 6:30 p.m.

One of the nation's favorite nu metal bands is coming to Des Moines next spring as part of its 19-date tour.

Korn, with special guests Chevelle and Code Orange, will perform at Wells Fargo Arena on March 28, 2022. This comes one year after the band released its newest album "Requiem."

The show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the band's tour go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. Those hoping to catch the show can find tickets by clicking/tapping here.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @Korn is bringing their tour to Des Moines with @ChevelleInc & @codeorangetoth on March 28, 2022! More details at our website https://t.co/oI4BQgmrvB pic.twitter.com/eQl30NpKwt — Iowa Events Center (@IAEventsCenter) December 14, 2021