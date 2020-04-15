music Local music with Andrew Hoyt The Des Moines native performs exclusively on Local 5. WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — More live performances on Local 5 RELATED: Local music with Max Wellman RELATED: Dan Meideros performs 'Brings Me Home' on Local 5 RELATED: Jimmy Smith performs 'There's a Miracle Waiting' RELATED: Listen to the original song "One" put together by local musicians RELATED: Zachary Freedom performs 'This is Iowa' on Local 5 RELATED: Dave Matthews set to play live-stream concert to kick off Verizon's charitable web series