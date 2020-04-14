x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

music

Local music with Max Wellman

General Manager of Noce in Des Moines, Wellman performs "Night And Day" on Local 5.

More live performances on Local 5

Local 5 Exclusive Concert: Darian Taylor

Richard Arndt performs 'Slow The Tide' on Local 5

Macy McGeough performs COVID-19 themed 'Hallelujah' on Local 5.

Dan Meideros performs 'Brings Me Home' on Local 5

Jimmy Smith performs 'There's a Miracle Waiting'

Zachary Freedom performs 'This is Iowa' on Local 5

Cody Hicks performs 'Soak It In' LIVE on Local 5 News

Boone fiddler performs LIVE on Local 5 News