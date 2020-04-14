music Local music with Max Wellman General Manager of Noce in Des Moines, Wellman performs "Night And Day" on Local 5. More live performances on Local 5 Local 5 Exclusive Concert: Darian Taylor Richard Arndt performs 'Slow The Tide' on Local 5 Macy McGeough performs COVID-19 themed 'Hallelujah' on Local 5. Dan Meideros performs 'Brings Me Home' on Local 5 Jimmy Smith performs 'There's a Miracle Waiting' Zachary Freedom performs 'This is Iowa' on Local 5 Cody Hicks performs 'Soak It In' LIVE on Local 5 News Boone fiddler performs LIVE on Local 5 News