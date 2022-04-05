3-time Grammy winner Ludacris to perform in Clive

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

CLIVE, Iowa — Hip-hop artist Ludacris will perform at Horizon Events Center in Clive on Sept. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

With 18 Billboard Top 10 hits, three Grammy awards and nine studio albums, Ludacris has made a name for himself within the pop and hip-hop genres, according to a press release from Horizon Events Center.

After creating his own record label, Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP), in the 1990s, Ludacris received national attention in 2000 with his album “Back for the First Time”.

His next three albums — “Word of Mouf” (2001), “Chicken-n-Beer" (2003) and “The Red Light District” (2004) — were all certified multiplatinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Other albums include “Release Therapy” (2006), “Theater of the Mind” (2008), “Battle of the Sexes” (2010) and “Ludaversal” (2015).

As an actor, Ludacris is best known for his role as Tej Parker in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Other notable roles include “Crash” (2004), “Hustle & Flow” (2005), “Gamer” (2009) and “New Year's Eve” (2011). He is currently the host of "Fear Factor”.

In 2021, Ludacris created “Karma’s World”, a children’s musical television series for Netflix, in which he also served as a voice actor.

Doors for the Sept. 22 concert open at 7:30 p.m. with early-entry ticketholders at 7 p.m.