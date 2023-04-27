Luke Bryan brings 'Farm Tour' back to Iowa

The tour's scaled-down performances offer small towns across the Midwest the chance for an intimate concert out in nature.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLFAX, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is a recap of the 2022 CMA Awards

Country superstar Luke Bryan is headed back to Iowa for his yearly "Farm Tour" concert series.

Bryan will play at Schnell Family Farms, located at 9061 N 19th Ave. W in Colfax, on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The five-time Country Music Association "Entertainer of the Year" winner expressed his excitement about the tour's return Thursday.

"It’s my favorite time of year. #FarmTour2023 will kick off in Sept. I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans & honoring our American farmer," his tweet reads in part.

It’s my favorite time of year. #FarmTour2023 will kick off in Sept. I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans & honoring our American farmer. Nut House tickets go on sale Mon., May 1st at 10am local time. Public on sale is Thurs., May 4th at 10am local time… pic.twitter.com/TScmhFnnyN — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 26, 2023

The tour's scaled-down performances offer small towns across the Midwest the chance for an intimate concert.

Other stops on the tour include:

Shelbyville, Ky. on Thursday, Sept. 14

Millersport, Ohio on Friday, Sept. 15

Brooklyn, Wis. on Friday, Sept. 22

Eyota, Minn. on Saturday, Sept. 23

General ticket sales start Thursday, May 4 at 10 am. If you are part of the Nut House fan club, tickets go on sale on Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will run you $65 if you order ahead, and $80 at the door.