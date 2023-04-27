Luke Bryan brings 'Farm Tour' back to Iowa

COLFAX, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is a recap of the 2022 CMA Awards
Country superstar Luke Bryan is headed back to Iowa for his yearly "Farm Tour" concert series.
Bryan will play at Schnell Family Farms, located at 9061 N 19th Ave. W in Colfax, on Thursday, Sept. 21.
The five-time Country Music Association "Entertainer of the Year" winner expressed his excitement about the tour's return Thursday.
"It’s my favorite time of year. #FarmTour2023 will kick off in Sept. I can't wait to get back in the fields, up close to the fans & honoring our American farmer," his tweet reads in part.
The tour's scaled-down performances offer small towns across the Midwest the chance for an intimate concert.
Other stops on the tour include:
- Shelbyville, Ky. on Thursday, Sept. 14
- Millersport, Ohio on Friday, Sept. 15
- Brooklyn, Wis. on Friday, Sept. 22
- Eyota, Minn. on Saturday, Sept. 23
General ticket sales start Thursday, May 4 at 10 am. If you are part of the Nut House fan club, tickets go on sale on Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m.
Tickets will run you $65 if you order ahead, and $80 at the door.
Bryan's "Farm Tour" has taken over fields and farms and barns across the Midwest since 2010. In previous years, Bryan has brought the tour to Boone and Cedar Rapids.