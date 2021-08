The summer concert series wraps up Friday night with a performance from Motley Crue tribute band Red Hott and an appearance by Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Motley Crue tribute band Red Hott will play Friday night at the last Rendezvous on Riverview of the season.

The free concert starts at 5:30 at Riverview Park.

Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed will also be at the concert to hand out free swag. Follow Sabrina on Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout the night.