Nitefall on the River 'taking a pause' this summer, production team announces Water Works Park concerts

One of Des Moines' summer concert series is "taking a pause" this summer, and it's not because of COVID-19.
Nitefall on the River won't be happening in 2021 because their normal venues, Brenton Skating Plaza and Simon Estes Ampitheater, are closed for the summer, according to a tweet from Tuesday morning.
However, this doesn't mean concert season isn't happening in Des Moines.
Nitefall's production team SA Presents announced several acts coming to the Water Works Park starting this Saturday.
Here's the 2021 summer lineup:
- June 12: Jamey Johnson with Whiskey Myers and Kasey Tyndall
- July 9: Blues Traveler & JJ Grey and Mofro
- July 16: Cody Johnson & Friends
- Aug. 15: Umphrey's McGee
- Sept. 16: Wilco & Trampled By Turtles
- Sept. 26: The Dead South with Chance McCoy
More acts will be announced through the summer.
Umphrey's McGee and The Dead South were two acts moved from Nitefall's usual venues to the Lauridsen Amphitheater. Tickets already purchased will be honored.
