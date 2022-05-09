Norwalk Music Fest uses concert to support local community

The event was organized by members of Norwalk Hometown Pride.

NORWALK, Iowa — Summer may be slowly coming to an end, but in Norwalk, the sounds of the season are still sticking around a bit longer.

The Norwalk Music Fest got started back in 2018, during a time when the city's "Jazz in July" concerts were gone. Collaborating with the mayor and city council, a group of locals called "Norwalk Hometown Pride" began organizing the show. Corbett Reeves, who helps recruit artists to perform, has been part of the effort since the very beginning.

"We're excited to be able to gather together, excited to be able to be outside. Celebrate music, art, our vendors, great food, and just that community spirit," Reeves said.

Many of the performing artists were locals to Norwalk, like Quinn Trilk, who performed with her band, "Wait, What?" They've been performing at the festival every year since it began. She said that the community has a real passion for music.

"Think it's really cool that the music scene is growing. And I've grown up with music my whole life. And I know a lot of my other friends have also. So it's really cool to see all the music flowing into Norwalk," Trilk said.

All the rocking and rolling on Sunday wasn't just for the fun of it. The proceeds from the festival go right back into the community. Norwalk Hometown Pride has helped fund projects like the beautification of City Park, and they want to keep using good music and good vibes to help improve the neighborhood.