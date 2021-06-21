x
Old Dominion to play at Principal Park this fall

The country band will be in Des Moines Oct. 8 as part of their 'Live at the Ballpark' tour.
Credit: AP
Matthew Ramsey, second from right, and members of Old Dominion, accept the award for group of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grammy-nominated Nashville band Old Dominion will play a concert at Principal Park on Friday, Oct. 8.

The country band kicks off their "Live at the Ballpark Tour" July 2 in New Jersey.

The band has won Vocal Group of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards every year since 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Old Dominion fan club members and Principal Park season ticket holders can get early access.

Scott McCreery, Blanco Brown and Walker County are all listed as opening acts for the show.

