Old Dominion to play at Principal Park this fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grammy-nominated Nashville band Old Dominion will play a concert at Principal Park on Friday, Oct. 8.
The country band kicks off their "Live at the Ballpark Tour" July 2 in New Jersey.
The band has won Vocal Group of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards every year since 2017.
Tickets go on sale Friday, but Old Dominion fan club members and Principal Park season ticket holders can get early access.
Scott McCreery, Blanco Brown and Walker County are all listed as opening acts for the show.
