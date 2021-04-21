x
Paisley Park welcomes fans for 5th anniversary of Prince's death

The Chanhassen studio complex will open to those who rushed for one of the free reservations. Those who can't go inside are invited to leave flowers and mementos.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Paisley Park will welcome back a select 1,400 fans on Wednesday to mark the fifth anniversary of Prince's death from inside Paisley Park, his creative sanctuary in suburban Minneapolis. 

The sprawling studio’s atrium will be opened to those who rushed for one of the free reservations. Those who can't go inside are invited to leave flowers and mementos in front of a statue erected outside the front doors in the shape of his famous purple Love Symbol. 

Prince died April 21, 2016, of an accidental fentanyl overdose at the age of 57. Since then, Paisley Park was turned into a museum and paid tours were started, though those are on pause for the anniversary.

