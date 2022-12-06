Shania Twain bringing 'Queen of Me' tour to Des Moines

"I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!" Twain tweeted Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: Shania Twain previews her National Tree Lighting Performance (Wednesday, Nov. 30)

Country music legend Shania Twain is celebrating her new album release with more 2023 tour dates, including one in Des Moines.

Her newest album, "Queen of Me," will be released Feb. 3, 2023. She will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

"I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!" Twain tweeted Tuesday morning.

Just a few days ago, the country music star announced the first set of dates for her tour running from April through September 2023.