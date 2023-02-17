Grammy-nominated band The Avett Brothers coming to Des Moines this summer

The band will return to central Iowa on Aug. 25 at Wells Fargo Arena.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Avett Brothers are coming to Des Moines this summer, the Iowa Events Center announced Friday morning.

The three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band will return to central Iowa on Friday, Aug. 25 at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Avett Brothers have been making music together for more than 20 years, but they show no signs of slowing down.

The band's most recent album "The Third Gleam" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums, Rock Albums and Vinyl Albums charts. Now, they are taking that success on the road.

In addition, the band was also the subject of a 2017 documentary, "May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers", and of the 2022 musical "Swept Away".

The concert at Wells Fargo Arena isn't the only stop the band will make in Iowa: The Avett Brothers will also appear at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids on June 22.

Tickets for the Des Moines show go on sale on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit Hy-VeeTix.com.