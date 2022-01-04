The Eagles to perform at Wells Fargo Arena in November

The acclaimed rock-and-roll band will perform in Des Moines on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Aug. 19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of rock-and-roll legends is coming to Des Moines this fall.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

The concert will feature a performance of the Grammy-winning "Hotel California" album from start to finish. Following an intermission, they will play a lineup of its greatest hits.

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling album in U.S. history. Since their start, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide.