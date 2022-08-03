Thomas Rhett to perform at Wells Fargo Arena in May 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — ABOVE VIDEO: Highlights from the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards
One of the biggest country music stars in the world is returning to Des Moines.
Thomas Rhett will perform at Wells Fargo Arena as part of his Home Team Tour 23 on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
He will be joined by special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.
Rhett made a splash with his Grandstand performance at the 2018 Iowa State Fair, bringing in a reported 15,775 attendees.
That's 500 more concertgoers than Brooks & Dunn recorded as the most well-attended Grandstand performance in 2022.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
