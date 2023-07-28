Country music superstar Tim McGraw bringing tour to Des Moines in 2024

Tim McGraw and special guest Carly Pearce will be at Wells Fargo Arena in March 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music legend Tim McGraw is bringing his new tour to Des Moines.

McGraw announced Friday that his Standing Room Only Tour will stop at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2024. He will be joined by Carly Pearce.

The "Something Like That" and "Highway Don't Care" singer starts his tour with three Florida stops (Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando) before coming to Iowa.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

"My ‘90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining Tim McGaw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year!" Pearce tweeted.

His album with the same title comes out Friday, Aug. 25.