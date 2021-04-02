Valley High School's student-led 'Sweetheart Show' goes virtual

For many students, this might be their last chance to perform on a stage. Valley High School's Sweetheart Show 2021 debuts Feb. 9.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic continues on, meaning folks are having to find socially distant ways to celebrate the next holiday: Valentine's Day.

While it may be hard to "feel the love" as of late, one metro high school found a way to continue on their own tradition this year.

Valley High School's student-led annual Sweetheart Show will be virtual this year, with shows being held on Feb. 9 and 11.

"I may be a little biased, but I think the talent is tremendous here at Valley High School," said Haley Gibbons, the choir director at the high school.

The new viewing opportunity is something Gibbons is excited about.

"We are going to live-stream the entire event and it's going to feature over 44 acts between the two nights, including our show choirs as well as a lot of great individual acts," Gibbons said. "Lots of great love songs, perfect for cozying up on a Valentine's date at your own house."

In a time when everyone is trying hard to make a connection, this is a wonderful way for the students to shine— especially the seniors.

"It's a really important show, especially for this year's seniors, cause we've lost a lot of chances to perform," said senior Hunter Khongmaly. "So this just gives us another chance to show our love and show the community how much they mean to us."

"It's so important for our high school students to have that sense of community and connection at a time when they aren't getting a lot of that," Gibbons said. "And so I know that the reason a lot of our students continue to come to school is so they can participate in music."

These shows tug on heartstrings every year because they are completely student-led. They pick the music, which also includes original songs composed by the students.

That brings a lot of pride to the production and staff.

"I am most proud of their resiliency and commitment to musical excellence, even despite all the challenges that have been thrown at them," Gibbons said. "The other thing I'm really proud of— their commitment to doing this stuff safely. They've been great about our distancing measures and wearing their masks and being really safe."

While it may not look exactly the same as previous years, audience members will still be able to feel the love by adding to the success of this year's show.

"So even though things look a little different because you can only see eyes, and that's about it, we talk about smiling with our eyes a lot," Gibbons said. "We are still able to make some really beautiful music together. Even if we are standing a lot further apart than we normally would be."

Tickets for the Sweetheart Show can be purchased online by clicking/tapping this link. That same link will also show how to donate to the music program at Valley High School.