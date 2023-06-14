Remembering Wendy Hull, a staple of the Des Moines music scene

Wendy Hull ran the Facebook group "Wednesday's Notes," dedicated to promoting the work of metro musicians.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a staple of the Des Moines local music scene passed away, members of the community are sharing their memories of one of their biggest fans.

In 2012, Wendy Hull started a Facebook group called Wednesday's Notes to connect with the Des Moines music scene. Over the next decade, it grew to over 2,700 members.

"She had done 479 interviews with local artists in Des Moines and provided that information to the group to the community, and really just to help promote," said Nick Nystrom, an admin of Wednesday's Notes.

On June 12, Hull passed away suddenly, with her sister sharing the news in the Wednesday's Notes group. Immediately, stories about her flooded in from the many artists she'd met over the years.

"I just spent a couple hours last night just reading through them. And these are musicians that I don't personally know, but we're we do the same stuff, right," Nystrom said. "We know each other. And it's just so cool to hear their stories about Wendy."

Between 2010 and 2015, the Des Moines Music Coalition said that Hull attended more than 900 local performances. In 2015, they named her "fan of the year."

"Whether you know, it's a small audience or big audience or whatever. She was always talking to musicians afterwards, thanking them, getting a selfie with them," said Mickey Davis, executive director of the Des Moines Music Coalition. "I just think any musician in the music community would be lucky to have someone like Wendy."

The Stuffed Olive, where Hull helped book music acts, hosted a show in her honor on Wednesday. Local musician Tyler Frazier played some of her favorite songs, with all the proceeds from the event going towards her end of life expenses.

That's not all. Nystrom says that Wednesday's Notes will continue to show off metro musicians for a long time to come.