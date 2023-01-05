Willie Nelson & Family to perform at Lauridsen Amphitheater this June

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Water Works Park celebrated Willie Nelson's 90th birthday Tuesday with a major announcement: Willie Nelson & Family will perform at the Field Daze Music Series this summer.
Nelson will take the stage at Lauridsen Amphitheater in Water Works Park on Tuesday, June 27.
Nelson is a legendary singer-songwriter billed as one of the most famous country music artists of all time. His professional music career began in the early 1970s, when he was a pioneer of "outlaw country", a subgenre of country music that went against conservative norms in Nashville.
Nelson has had a storied career, but even though he just turned 90 years old, he's still chugging along.
Earlier this year, Nelson won Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album at the Grammys.
In addition, Nelson was recently nominated to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Ticket presale begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code WillieDSM.
Public ticket sales begin on Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.
For the full Field Daze Music Series lineup, visit fielddazedsm.com.
