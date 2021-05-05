Yankee Doodle Pops concert to go virtual on Fourth of July weekend

The Des Moines Symphony will pre-record the show and broadcast it on Iowa PBS and Iowa Public Radio to avoid large crowds during the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert will be virtual this summer.

The concert, originally planned for July 2 at the state capitol in Des Moines, will instead be pre-recorded at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines and broadcast through Iowa PBS and Iowa Public Radio.

Fans can watch the broadcast on Iowa PBS on July 2 at 8:30PM or on July 4 at 6:00PM. Iowa Public Radio’s broadcast will air on IPR Classical signals on July 4 at 12:00PM and again on July 5 at 11:00AM.

The Yankee Doodle Pops concert is considered the largest one-day event in Iowa each year. But Des Moines Symphony executive director Richard L. Early said that the organization didn’t think they could “responsibly invite” roughly 100,000 people to gather during a pandemic.

“We are grateful to Iowa PBS and to Iowa Public Radio for working with us to reimagine this concert in a way that allows us to reach more Iowans than ever before, despite the COVID-19 pandemic,” Early said.