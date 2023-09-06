Zach Bryan adds second Des Moines stop to 'The Quittin Time Tour'

Zach Bryan, along with guests Levi Turner and The Middle East, will now perform on at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, April 25 as well as Friday, April 26.

Des Moines will get to experience another night with country star Zach Bryan.

The "Something in the Orange" singer added more stops to his 2024 "The Quittin Time Tour" on Wednesday, the same day presale ticketing began.

In an Instagram post, Bryan said the new tour dates "are getting added to help curve demand!!" and keep ticket prices down.

The announcement comes just weeks after headlining Iowa's 2023 Hinterland Music Festival alongside Maggie Rogers and Bon Iver. He released his fourth album, self-titled "Zach Bryan", on Aug. 25.

Presale tickets are currently on sale at this link, and public ticket sales begin on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.

He added extra dates to the Birmingham, Ala. and Philadelphia, Penn. stops as well, according to a Wednesday tweet.

Other Midwest stops on the tour include:

March 6-7: Chicago

March 20: Milwaukee

April 29: Omaha

May 2: St. Louis

June 22: Columbus

Aug. 20: Kansas City

Aug. 24: Minneapolis