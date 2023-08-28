Zach Bryan to visit Des Moines as part of 'The Quittin Time Tour'

DES MOINES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: Zach Bryan invites fan on stage during concert in Idaho
Country music star Zach Bryan will return to Iowa for "The Quittin Time Tour" in 2024, this time lighting up Wells Fargo Arena for a night.
Bryan, along with special guests The Middle East and Levi Turner, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2024.
Bryan was one of three headliners for the 2023 Hinterland Music Festival in August alongside Maggie Rogers and Bon Iver. Known for his platinum hits "Heading South" and Grammy-award winning "Something in the Orange", Bryan's popularity has skyrocketed since he hit the music scene in 2022 with debut album "American Heartbreak".
He just released his fourth studio album, Zach Bryan, on Aug. 25.
"My life has been a journey of ups and downs, and I want to thank the people who have kept the course with me while never backing down to anyone or anything no matter the day," Bryan wrote on Instagram before the album dropped.
Tickets aren't on sale yet, but you can sign up for presale access using this link.
According to Bryan, presale will be open from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. If you don't manage to snag a presale code, public ticket sales begin on Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
Other Midwest stops on the tour include:
- March 6-7: Chicago
- March 20: Milwaukee
- April 29: Omaha
- May 2: St. Louis
- June 22: Columbus
- Aug. 20: Kansas City
- Aug. 24: Minneapolis
For more information about Bryan and venue policies, check out the Iowa Events Center website.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.