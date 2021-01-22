Netflix renews 'Bridgerton' for 2nd season

Lady Whistledown made the announcement Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lady Whistledown is ready to report on more drama out of London.

Netflix announced "Bridgerton" has been renewed for a second season — and the announcement was made by Lady Whistledown herself.

"The incomparable cast of 'Bridgerton' will return to production in the Spring of 2021," Lady Whistledown wrote in the latest Society Papers newsletter.

Dear Readers, I dare say this may be the most exciting edition of my column yet... pic.twitter.com/jwOJwl6zQi — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

The letter also revealed Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) "intends to dominate the social season," which indicates he will be the main focus of the second season.

"I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities," Lady Whistledown wrote.

The first season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced series centered on Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) preparation for her first social season and attempt at finding a suitor. Lady Whistledown (Dame Julie Andrews) serves as narrator and pseudonym for an author of a scandalous newsletter.