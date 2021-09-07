Adventureland Park adding 10 new attractions for 2022

To make room for these new attractions, Adventureland will be removing the Falling Star, Lady Luck and Lighthouse rides.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa's largest theme park is only getting bigger.

On Tuesday, Adventureland Park announced via Facebook it'll be removing three attractions to make room for 10 new additions to the park for 2022.

The Lighthouse, Falling Star and Lady Luck rides will be removed for the new attractions.

One of the new notable events for next summer will be the Des Moines Renaissance Faire. Adventureland says that event will be held May 7-8 and 14-15 in 2022. More information can be found by clicking/tapping here.

Here's the full list of new attractions expected to open in 2022:

The Warhawks

Bernie's Swing

The Lighthouse

The Revolution

Leap Frogs

Circus Balloons

The Clipper

Speedway Racers

Rockin' Rainbow