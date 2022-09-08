Adventureland announces 2 new Viking-themed rides for 2023 season

The rides will be intertwined, with the rollercoaster wrapping around and diving under the log flume.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Visitors looking for new thrills will have two new Adventureland rides to try out in 2023.

The Altoona park announced Tuesday that the Flying Viking and Draken Falls rides will be joining the lineup for Adventureland's 2023 season.

The Flying Viking is a rollercoaster that covers 1200 feet of track and reaches up to 26 miles per hour. The Draken Falls is a log flume that takes visitors through a river and down two plunging waterfalls.

The rides will be intertwined, with the rollercoaster wrapping around and diving under the log flume.

“These two unique rides are even better when they are woven together, and both add something new and special to our lineup,” said Adventureland General Manager Bill Lentz in a press release. “Our guests voiced a desire for a new flume ride, and this next-generation version is bigger and better than anything to be found within hundreds of miles. Pairing it with a thrilling family roller coaster that people of all ages can enjoy is going to be a big hit.”

The Flying Viking has a minimum height requirement of 36 inches, making it ideal for young children, while Draken Falls riders will need to be at least 42 inches tall to board.

These new rides will give Adventureland the first super flume ride in the Midwest, its seventh roller coaster and just the second intertwining flume-coaster combination in the country, according to a press release.

The Viking-themed additions come less than a year after the park added 10 new rides for the 2022 season.

While Adventureland fans await the two new rides, there's still new things on the horizon in the 2022 season.

Popular traditions like summer concerts, the Last Day at the Bay water park party and annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 24 have been revamped since the park's change of ownership in 2021.

The park will also hold a Phantom Fall Fest that lasts from Sept. 10 through the month of October. This is the first time in park history that the season will extend this far into the fall.