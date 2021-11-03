Some metro libraries keeping the no longer published Dr. Seuss books in circulation

"We strongly believe that our public has a right to choose which books they would like to read."

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dr. Seuss Enterprises recently announced they were halting production on six Dr. Seuss books because the books contained "hurtful and harmful imagery."

The books no longer being published are:

And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street

If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot's Pool

On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!

The Cat's Quizzer.

Even though the books contain imagery that could upset some readers, the Des Moines Public Library still plans on keeping the books in circulation.

"The library is not in the business of banning books," Sue Woody the Director of DMPL said. "We strongly believe that our public has a right to choose which books they would like to read."

However, the director noted even though the books will still be available at their six locations, their librarians will not direct or recommend visitors to read them.

"In our enlightened world, we recognize these titles are somewhat offensive to many different people and we just want to acknowledge that," Woody said.

Also planning to keep the books in their libraries are Clive Public Library and the West Des Moines Public Library.

Here is a statement from the West Des Moines Public Library:

The West Des Moines Public Library follows a collection development policy developed, reviewed and revised over time by staff and the Library Board of Trustees. The policy is informed by the library profession’s strong historical commitment to intellectual freedom and resisting efforts at censorship as outlined in the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, Freedom to Read statement and the ALA Code of Ethics.

As such, the library has no plans to remove, label or sequester any work currently in the library’s collection in response to any emerging controversy or re-assessment of content. Removal of items from the collection happens on an ongoing basis and relates to usage, physical condition and the need to free shelf space for new items, but never in reaction to shifts in sentiment on the part of the few or the many.

Local 5 also asked a few people in the community how they felt about those particular books no longer being published.

"Just leave them alone," Hong Kalies said.

While Patty Ryan, a former librarian said "as people, we grow and learn things about people so we shouldn't keep presenting these books or stories and presenting these characters in a controversial manner."

Since the announcement that the books were going to stop being published DMPL has seen an increase in more people wanting to read them.

"I did check a few days ago to see if the books were checked out, and there were holds on some of the lists," Woody said.