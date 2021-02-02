Shawn Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 while pregnant with second child

Johnson wrote on her Instagram profile that the diagnosis made her "nervous." She has since deleted the post.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Olympic Gold Medal-winning gymnast and West Des Moines native Shawn Johnson East has tested positive for COVID-19 while carrying her second child.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Johnson East wrote the diagnosis made her nervous, ABC’s Good Morning America reported.

"1: I don't want to get my family sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra. 3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household,” Johnson East’s post said.

Johnson is married to former professional football player Andrew East. The couple announced her pregnancy last month. Their first child, Drew Hazel East, was born in October 2019.

Johnson also wrote that her body is "just exhausted" after also spending the past two weeks caring for Drew as she battled RSV, a respiratory virus.

"So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but... that's pregnancy haha," Johnson wrote about her own symptoms.

Johnson grew up in West Des Moines and trained at Chow’s Gymnastic. She delighted Iowans during the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China; where she won gold on the balance beam and three silver medals.