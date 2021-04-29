Living History Farms opening back up on Saturday

AMES, Iowa — Living History Farms is set to reopen this Saturday with limited COVID-19 restrictions for visitors and staff.
The historic Urbandale spot will open at 9 a.m. before closing at 4 p.m. Their hours for the general visiting season will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Masks or face coverings are required for everyone two years and over. However, exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.
Another note on COVID-19 precautions— visitors will be allowed to take their masks off when outdoors and socially distanced at least six feet from other parties.
More information on ticket pricing and other events can be found on Living History Farms' website.