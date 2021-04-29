Living History Farms opening back up on Saturday

The historic spot is set to open back up on May 1 with COVID-19 restrictions in place, including face masks when inside buildings or on a tractor cart.

AMES, Iowa — Living History Farms is set to reopen this Saturday with limited COVID-19 restrictions for visitors and staff.

The historic Urbandale spot will open at 9 a.m. before closing at 4 p.m. Their hours for the general visiting season will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Masks or face coverings are required for everyone two years and over. However, exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.

Another note on COVID-19 precautions— visitors will be allowed to take their masks off when outdoors and socially distanced at least six feet from other parties.