Leaders say new Des Moines fire station reducing response times

Des Moines Fire Department Chief John Tekippe said the new station on East 42nd Street near Hubbell Avenue will cut response time in half for some areas of the city.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Fire Station No. 11 is now open on the city's northeast side, and the fire department says it's making a big difference for response times

Station No. 11 is the first new station that didn't replace an existing station in a number of years. It's located on East 42nd Street near Hubbell Avenue.

"In the northeast part of the city, the nearest fire station was station three at Easton and Hubbell," said Des Moines Fire Department Chief John Tekippe. "So, construction of station 11 literally cuts the travel time in half in the northeast portion of the city."

The building has solar power and other green features. It also has a classroom that can be used as a community center.