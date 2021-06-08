New life in store for nuisance property

Randy Reichardt is redeveloping 515 28th St. with the pandemic in mind.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 515 28th St. is dilapidated. The roof collapsed more than a year ago and the City of Des Moines put it on the list of nuisance properties.

When developer Randy Reichardt walks through the doors, he saw rich history.

"This building is coming up on 100 years was built in 1925 and was originally intended for lithograph," Reichardt said.

Designed to allow natural light in, there are huge floor to ceiling windows.

"It not only supplied natural light on the exterior but also on the roof, so it has a huge what you call fin which was at one time actually functional," Reichardt said, describing the skylight from the second story, which is more like a loft.

Those were a draw for Reichardt when buying a building in the middle of a pandemic, closing on the building last August. He said they allowed for cleaner air and helped people feel safe.

"There were so many concerns about air quality and safety, so some of the things that I naturally had planned being from a health and wellness background, naturally fit into the development world as we look at building this from potentially a different perspective," Reichardt said.

Reichardt is being selective when it comes to tenants of the building.

"So I'm looking for specific tenants which is why I have not marketed it and I've more or less reached out to a specific type of tenant I believe will make this a destination," he said.

A neighborhood hub, right in the middle of the avenues district—the area surrounding Grand Avenue and Ingersoll Avenue.

The roof has been patched since the collapse, and will soon undergo a major renovation to become an accessible rooftop. There will be extensive patio space on the ground level, too. The inside will be completely reconfigured to allow for multiple tenants, giving them a clean slate.

"The vibe is more or less fun it's fun it's engaging and it really utilizes all the buildings potential," Reichardt said.