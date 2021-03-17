Catch Des Moines lists top places to visit, eat in central Iowa

People can view the itineraries online, but also download them on a cell phone.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Greater Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau, known as Catch Des Moines, recently released The Catch List. The list compiles all of the activities and places CVB thinks travelers and people from the area should visit.

The list is broken down into 14 categories ranging from "foodie feast," "spring things to do," "free things to do," to "the great outdoors."

"They brainstormed ideas, what really makes Des Moines unique, what are some of the kind of neater places the exciting places," Catch Des Moines CEO & President Greg Edwards said. "Putting themselves in that place of a visitor coming in."

People can view the itineraries online, but also download them on a cell phone.

Some places listed for people to visit are the John and Mary Pappajohn sculpture park, the Iowa State Capitol and restaurants like Fong's Pizza.

"We talk a lot about the local restaurant scene here and you know culinary tourism here is going to be a big, big thing," Edwards said. "People like to travel, they like to eat where the locals eat and we've got a great list of local establishments to do that."

There are also places from outside Des Moines listed in the "Best of the Burbs" category", including Adventureland and Valley Junction.

And by spending money at these spots, Edwards said will help out places that might have been struggling.

"You know [tourism] has been devastated this last year," he said. "Travel industry, hotels, restaurants, local shop owners. So it's so important to shop local, buy local right now. Keep the money right here."