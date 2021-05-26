'Get ready to SLAY!' | Dragon Slayer roller coaster opening on Saturday at Adventureland

The highly anticipated roller coaster will start accepting riders this Saturday when the park opens at 10 a.m.

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Park's brand new roller coaster will be ready to slay this weekend.

The park announced on Facebook the Dragon Slayer roller coaster will open this Saturday at 10 a.m. along with the park. Of course, this is weather permitting.

The new roller coaster is exactly where "The Dragon" used to be. The previous ride was dismantled last year to make way for the new attraction.

Riders must be at least 48 inches tall to ride.