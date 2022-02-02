Polk County Paula predicts early spring

Polk County Paula predicted an early Spring this morning at the High Life Lounge.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Paula, a person dressed in a groundhog costume, predicted an early spring on Wednesday.

Her prediction is different from Punxsutawney Phil's, who concluded there would be six more weeks of winter.

Paula's announcement was made at the High Life Lounge in Des Moines and was read from her notebook.

The event was created to celebrate its opening day in 2004. This year had dozens of people show up, some of whom lined up since 4:30 a.m.

"We are handing out free drafts of Miller High Life ... until our keg is out," said Jeff Bruning, owner of High Life Lounge.