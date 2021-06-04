Prairie Ridge, Cascade Falls aquatic centers will open this Memorial Day weekend

Ankeny city leaders announced the decision to open the aquatic centers Monday.

ANKENY, Iowa — Mark your calendar— two Ankeny aquatic centers will be reopening this Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31.

Hours will be from 12-7 p.m. at Cascade Falls and 12-6 p.m. at Prairie Ridge.

Both centers will be open daily starting June 3.

Season passes are available online by clicking/tapping here. The cost is $50 for Ankeny residents and $70 for non-residents.

Of course, a pandemic is still happening, so the pool will have specific rules to lower the risk of transmission. For example, each center will have reduced capacities for patrons.