Prairie Ridge, Cascade Falls aquatic centers will open this Memorial Day weekend

ANKENY, Iowa — Mark your calendar— two Ankeny aquatic centers will be reopening this Memorial Day weekend, May 29-31.
Hours will be from 12-7 p.m. at Cascade Falls and 12-6 p.m. at Prairie Ridge.
Both centers will be open daily starting June 3.
Season passes are available online by clicking/tapping here. The cost is $50 for Ankeny residents and $70 for non-residents.
Of course, a pandemic is still happening, so the pool will have specific rules to lower the risk of transmission. For example, each center will have reduced capacities for patrons.
However, all facility amenities, including water slides, tubes, locker rooms and more will be available for use.