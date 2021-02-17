R&B group Boyz II Men coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair announced Wednesday the group will play the Grandstand on Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Iowa State Fair is giving you a dose of the 90s, as R&B groups Boys II Men and Bell Biv DeVoe plan to take the grandstand at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

The group will perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 15th at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand.

This will be the first time the award-winning group will take to the grandstand at the fair.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 19th at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased online or by calling (800) 514-3849.

Prices for the tickets range from $20 to $45.

Over the last several weeks, the Iowa State Fair has made several big concert announcements ahead of the 2021 fair in August.

This comes after the postponement of the 2020 Iowa State Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iowa State Fair Grandstand concerts from 2020 have been postponed to the following dates: