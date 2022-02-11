Wells Fargo Arena announces latest show: REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy

The veteran rock trio will visit Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday, Sept. 4.

DES MOINES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin sings with LaTonya Floyd at memorial to honor her brother George

REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy will play a show in Des Moines on Sept. 4.

The hard-rock trio will play at Wells Fargo Arena as part of a 45-city "Live and Unzoomed" tour across the country. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at Hy-VeeTix.com.

REO Speedwagon, which was formed in 1967, released nine straight platinum albums from 1977 to 1989, including No. 1 smash "Hi Infidelity" in 1980.