Wells Fargo Arena announces latest show: REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy

DES MOINES, Iowa — VIDEO ABOVE: REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin sings with LaTonya Floyd at memorial to honor her brother George
REO Speedwagon, Styx and Loverboy will play a show in Des Moines on Sept. 4.
The hard-rock trio will play at Wells Fargo Arena as part of a 45-city "Live and Unzoomed" tour across the country. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at Hy-VeeTix.com.
In December, the bands unveiled the tour with a video and have now released an additional clip, including outtakes from the original, for the new dates.
REO Speedwagon, which was formed in 1967, released nine straight platinum albums from 1977 to 1989, including No. 1 smash "Hi Infidelity" in 1980.
Styx produced what is seen as one of the original power ballads with "Lady" in 1975, and Loverboy has sold over 10 million records since their self-titled debut in 1980.