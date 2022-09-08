Go bananas, Des Moines — Savannah Bananas are coming to Principal Park in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Savannah Bananas are coming to Des Moines as part of their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.
The team, which plays Banana Ball — a wacky version of baseball intended to get audiences laughing, dancing and joining in — will stop at Principal Park on Aug. 25, 2023.
"We are excited to be hosting the national phenomena, Savannah Bananas here at Principal Park for a game of Banana Ball in 2023. This will be a new experience for myself, our fans, and our great city, as we have been playing minor league baseball in Des Moines since 1948," Iowa Cubs President and General Manager Sam Bernabe said in a press release.
Along with bright yellow uniforms and fun-filled innings, Banana Ball also boasts some unique rules, including a two-hour time limit, no bunting, batters can steal first base, ties are broken by one-on-one showdowns and many more.
Tickets are not on sale yet, but fans of the self-described "World Famous Baseball Circus" can sign up to get presale alerts.
Here's the full 2023 tour schedule:
- Feb. 17 & 18 - West Palm Beach, FL
- Feb. 22 & 23 - Daytona Beach, FL
- Feb. 25 - Savannah, GA
- March 2 - Savannah, GA
- March 4 - Jacksonville, FL
- March 10, 11, & 13 - Savannah, GA
- March 17 - Sugarland, TX
- March 24 & 25 - Montgomery, AL
- March 31 - Scottsdale, AZ
- April 1 - Peoria, AZ
- April 6, 7, 13, 15, & 18 - Savannah, GA
- April 21 - Charleston, WV
- April 26 - Savannah, GA
- April 29 - Tampa Bay, FL
- May 5 & 6 - Kansas City, KS
- May 11, 13, & 15 - Savannah, GA
- May 19 - Las Vegas, NV
- May 26 - Oklahoma City, OK
- May 29 - Tulsa, OK
- June 2 - Nashville, TN
- June 8, 11, 10, 12, 15, 17, & 19 - Savannah, GA
- June 23 & 24 - Birmingham, AL
- June 30 - Indianapolis, IN
- July 3 - Akron, OH
- July 7 & 8 - Savannah, GA
- July 12 - Kannapolis, NC
- July 14 - Durham, NC
- July 17 - Savannah, GA
- July 21 & 22 - Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- July 25 - San Jose, CA
- July 27 - Fresno, CA
- July 29 - Sacramento, CA
- Aug. 3 & 5 - Savannah, GA
- Aug. 9 - Trenton, NJ
- Aug. 11 & 12 - Staten Island, NY
- Aug. 14 - Hartford, CT
- Aug. 16 - Brockton, MA
- Aug. 18 - Portland, ME
- Aug. 25 - Des Moines, IA
- Aug. 30 - Savannah, GA
- Sept. 1, 2, & 4 - Savannah, GA
- Sept. 8 & 9 - Milwaukee, WI
- Sept. 14 - Syracuse, NY
- Sept. 16 - Cooperstown, NY
