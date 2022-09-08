Go bananas, Des Moines — Savannah Bananas are coming to Principal Park in 2023

The team will bring its fun-filled version of baseball to Principal Park on Aug. 25, 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Savannah Bananas are coming to Des Moines as part of their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.

The team, which plays Banana Ball — a wacky version of baseball intended to get audiences laughing, dancing and joining in — will stop at Principal Park on Aug. 25, 2023.

"We are excited to be hosting the national phenomena, Savannah Bananas here at Principal Park for a game of Banana Ball in 2023. This will be a new experience for myself, our fans, and our great city, as we have been playing minor league baseball in Des Moines since 1948," Iowa Cubs President and General Manager Sam Bernabe said in a press release.

Along with bright yellow uniforms and fun-filled innings, Banana Ball also boasts some unique rules, including a two-hour time limit, no bunting, batters can steal first base, ties are broken by one-on-one showdowns and many more.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but fans of the self-described "World Famous Baseball Circus" can sign up to get presale alerts.

Here's the full 2023 tour schedule: