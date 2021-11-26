Seven Oaks ski area opens with snowmaking in full force

The slopes in Boone are now open for season pass holders. The rest of the public gets their chance on Saturday.

BOONE, Iowa — We're officially in winter wonderland territory, and the evidence of that can be found in the slopes at Seven Oaks Recreation.

Season pass holders had early access to the slopes on Friday, taking advantage of the 40 hours of snowmaking done by staff at the ski area.

While the snow is enough for skiing and snowboarding, it's not quite enough for tubing. Manager Joel Bryan told Local 5 the area has seen a lot of positivity so far.

"I think with COVID last year, a lot of people hadn't really thought about skiing and snowboarding until a lot of the limitations last year and we reopened," Bryan said. "So they came out they learned they had a blast. And I think they're ready to get back out on the slopes."

OPENING TODAY for Season Pass Holders Only! Today is an exciting day...this will be the 5th time in 25 years that we... Posted by Seven Oaks Recreation - Boone IA on Friday, November 26, 2021

Bryan said it takes a lot of work to get the slopes open when there isn't natural snow, but the workers driving the skid loaders sure do have a lot of fun!