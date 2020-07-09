x
SUE: The T. rex Experience settles in at Science Center of Iowa

Check out the ferocious history of this tyrannosaurus rex at the Science Center! The exhibit is open until January 10, 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Cretaceous period is coming to life at the Science Center of Iowa for the rest of 2020 as SUE the tyrannosaurus rex settles into her exhibit.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations Emilee Richardson said SUE: The T. rex Experience allows visitors to uncover the mysteries of SUE's life and take a look at some very fearsome fossils.

"We can smell some of the flowers and SUE's breath, which if you ask me does not smell great," Richardson joked.

The Science Center is SUE's first stop on the exhibit's North American tour. The center has a list of precautions visitors must take before entering the museum, including mask requirements and screenings.

The exhibit will be on display until January 10, 2021. 

