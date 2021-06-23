Tallgrass Theatre is making a comeback

Support by attending a freewill donation concert performance of "Bridges of Madison County" this Friday & Saturday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Located on Grand Ave in the Old Skate West building, Tallgrass Theatre has big plans of developing a new creative space.

"It's just big, it's empty. So we can design it any way we want, and we have some really cool plans," states Artistic Director, Tom Perrine.

After being dark the entire pandemic, Tallgrass is excited to be making a comeback. But that includes moving into their newly found home and space. Plans for this space include a black box theatre, a space for banquets, and an art gallery in the lobby.

"Anything related to the arts is our goal for this space," Tom goes on to say.

But revamping this new found home takes time, materials and of course the final funds to make it happen.

Tallgrass really hopes to be open by this Fall and to be able to invite people inside to experience live shows.

"It's a very, very ambitious goal. But I think we can do it, you know, people are ready to come back and see live theater," exclaims Tom Perrine.

To help raise those needed funds, Tallgrass Theatre has teamed up with West Des Moines Parks and Rec, to host outdoor concert performances at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater.

Kicking things off they are presenting a concert version of the musical "Bridges of Madison County" written by Jason Robert Brown. There will be only two performances Friday, June 25th at 7 PM and Saturday, the 26th at 1 PM.

"There has yet to be a really large scale musical in this area. It's been so long since anybody's seen a full musical with an orchestra," states Director/Choreographer, Megan Helmers. She goes on to say, "it's just going to be a really special experience to get to attend something like this and hear this gorgeous music in person once again."

It is a freewill donation ask of $20 dollars to see this Broadway quality performance, but anyone is encouraged to grab a chair or a blanket and come out and enjoy.

And Artistic Director, Tom Perrine hopes you feel comfortable to once again come out and see some fabulous theater.

"So number one, come out and support them. Number two, all proceeds from these shows go directly into our new home building fund. It's just bridging the gap to get us into this new space. See what I did there?"

This is all apart of supporting local theater, in a new home, going after a new adventure, and moving forward together as a community.

"It's time to get back to live theater. And we're making that leap of faith, we're gonna make it happen," promises Tom.

There will be another fundraising performance on July 17th featuring "An Evening of Sondheim."