NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Swift has announced her eighth studio album will be released Friday, July 24 at midnight.

Swift made the announcement on Facebook and Twitter Thursday morning shortly after 8 a.m.

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

The pop star said the album, titled "folklore," will be "an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."